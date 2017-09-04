Oil firms announce price hike effective Tuesday

OIL companies will jack up pump prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene on Tuesday.

Flying V will raise the price of gasoline by 40 centavos per liter and 40 centavos and 50 centavos per liter for diesel and kerosene at 12:01 a.m. effective on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, and Pilipinas Shell will increase the price of gasoline by 40 centavos per liter effective 6:00 a.m.

The same companies will also increase the prices of diesel and gasoline by 40 centavos and 50 centavos per liter at 6:00 a.m. Jordeene Lagare