Monday, September 4, 2017
    Oil firms announce price hike effective Tuesday

    OIL companies will jack up pump prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene on Tuesday.

    Flying V will raise the price of gasoline by 40 centavos per liter and 40 centavos and 50 centavos per liter for diesel and kerosene at 12:01 a.m. effective on Tuesday.

    Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, and Pilipinas Shell will increase the price of gasoline by 40 centavos per liter effective 6:00 a.m.

    The same companies will also increase the prices of diesel and gasoline by 40 centavos and 50 centavos per liter at 6:00 a.m. Jordeene Lagare

     

