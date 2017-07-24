OIL companies will raise prices of diesel and kerosene on Tuesday, a week after they were rolled back.

Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Total will jack up the price of diesel by 65 centavos per liter effective 6:00 a.m.

Petron and Pilipinas Shell will increase the price of kerosene by 80 centavos per litter, which will also take effect at 6:00 a.m.

Flying V will adjust the pump price of diesel and kerosene by 65 centavos and 80 centavos per liter effective 12:01 a.m.

Other companies are expected to follow suit this week. Jordeene Sheex Lagare