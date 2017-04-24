Oil firms cut diesel, gas prices

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Unioil, Seaoil, and Flying V will slash the price of diesel and gasoline by 30 centavos and 20 centavos per liter, respectively, on Tuesday.

The price of kerosene will be reduced by 40 centavos per liter.

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, PTT, Phoenix, and Unioil will adjust their prices at 6 a.m. on Tuesday while Petron, Seaoil, and Flying V will implement the price adjustment at 12 midnight. Aberon Voltaire Solano Palaña