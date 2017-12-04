Oil firms cut diesel, kerosene prices

OIL companies will lower the pump prices of diesel and kerosene this week but will retain the price of gasoline, a week after raising the prices of petroleum products.

Flying V said it would retain the price of gasoline but would cut the prices of diesel and kerosene by 30 centavos per liter, respectively, effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will also leave the price of gasoline unchanged, but will cut the price of diesel by 30 centavos per liter, effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will cut the price of gasoline by 30 centavos per liter, also effective at 6 a.m. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE