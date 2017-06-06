Oil firms cut diesel price by 90 centavos

AFTER three weeks of price hikes, oil companies will implement a hefty price rollback on Tuesday.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum, Total and Flying V announced that they will cut the prices of diesel and gasoline by 90 centavos per liter and 55 centavos per liter, respectively.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will also slash the price of kerosene by 90 centavos per liter.

The price adjustment will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Seaoil and Flying V will adjust their pump prices at 12 midnight.