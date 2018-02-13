Oil firms cut pump prices

Oil companies will implement a big-time rollback on the prices of petroleum products on Tuesday after six weeks of uninterrupted price increases.

Seaoil will slash the price of diesel by P1.30 per liter, gasoline by P1 per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter effective 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and PTT Philippines will lower the cost of diesel by P1.30 per liter, gasoline by P1 per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter at 6 a.m.