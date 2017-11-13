Oil firms hike fuel prices anew

OIL companies announced on Monday that they would be raising the prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene this week, the fourth time in as many weeks.

Flying V will raise the price of diesel by 60 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline and kerosene by 95 centavos per liter effective on Tuesday at 12:00 a.m.



In separate advisories, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil also said they would raise the prices of diesel and gasoline by 60 centavos per liter and 95 centavos per liter, effective Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil added they would increase the price of kerosene by 95 centavos per liter, also at 6:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Unioil will increase the prices of diesel and gasoline by 60 centavos per liter and 95 centavos per liter, respectively, starting at 6:01 a.m. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE



