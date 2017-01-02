Oil firms hike pump prices

Oil companies will increase the prices of gasoline and diesel on Tuesday, January 3.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Unioil and Flying V said the cost of gasoline will go up by 70 centavos per liter and diesel by 60 centavos per liter.

Shell and Flying V will also increase the price of kerosene by 55 centavos per liter.

Other oil companies like Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Total, PTT Philippines, and Eastern Petroleum are expected to make similar price adjustments.

Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix, PTT Philippines, Unioil and Seaoil will implement the price hike at 12:01 a.m. Aberon Voltaire Palaña

AP/CC