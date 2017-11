Oil companies are poised to increase their pump prices again on Tuesday, the third hike in three consecutive weeks.

Gasoline prices are expected to go up by 80 centavos to 90 centavos per liter, while the cost of diesel will increase by 50 centavos or 60 centavos per liter.

The price of kerosene may go up by 70 centavos to 80 centavos per liter.