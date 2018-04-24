Oil firms hike pump prices

Oil companies again jacked up the prices of petroleum products even if fuel prices remain steady in the global market.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil on Monday announced that the price of diesel will be higher by 65 centavos per liter effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The price of gasoline will go up by 40 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 65 centavos per liter.

Since January this year, oil firms have raised the price of diesel by P8 per liter, gasoline by P6.2 per liter, and kerosene by P8.6 per liter.

The oil firms announced the price adjustment yesterday despite the stabilization of oil prices in the world market.

Based on reports, Brent crude oil futures stood at $74.07 a barrel, nearly unchanged from its previous close.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 3 cents to close at $68.37 per barrel.