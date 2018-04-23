Oil firms hike pump prices anew

OIL companies said on Monday they would again raise the prices of petroleum products this week.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil announced they would jack up the price of diesel by 65 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will also be raising the price of gasoline by 40 centavos per liter, also starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 65 centavos per liter, also effective at 6:00 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE