Oil firms implement hefty price cuts

Oil companies will cut the pump prices of diesel and gasoline on Tuesday by 70 and 85 centavos per liter, respectively.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will also slash the price of kerosene by P1 per liter.

Seaoil and Flying V will implement the price change at 12 midnight while Pilipinas Shell, PTT and Phoenix will adjust their prices at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Petron Corp. cut the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products Gasul and Fiesta Gas by P4.85 per kilogram (kg) on May 1. Petron also lowered the price of its Xtend AutoLPG by P2.73 per liter.

Eastern Petroleum slashed the price of LPG by P4.50 per kg. Aberon Voltaire Solano Palaña