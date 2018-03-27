Oil firms impose hefty price increase

Oil companies will implement a hefty increase in the pump prices of petroleum products Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will increase the price of diesel and gasoline by P1.10 per liter and P1.15 per liter, respectively, starting at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will raise the price of kerosene by P1 per liter, also effective at 6 a.m.

This is the first time oil companies imposed a substantial increase this year.