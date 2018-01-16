Tuesday, January 16, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Oil firms again jack up prices

    Oil firms again jack up prices

    0
    By on Top Stories

    Oil companies increased their pump prices for the third time this month as consumers brace for the imposition of new excise tax rates on petroleum products.

    Flying V was the first to adjust its prices, raising the cost of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter and gasoline by 80 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

    Eastern Petroleum, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines and Seaoil jacked up the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter at 6 a.m.

    Last week, oil firms raised the prices of diesel and kerosene but left the price of gasoline unchanged.


    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.