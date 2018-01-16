Oil firms again jack up prices

Oil companies increased their pump prices for the third time this month as consumers brace for the imposition of new excise tax rates on petroleum products.

Flying V was the first to adjust its prices, raising the cost of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter and gasoline by 80 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines and Seaoil jacked up the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter at 6 a.m.

Last week, oil firms raised the prices of diesel and kerosene but left the price of gasoline unchanged.