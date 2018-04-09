Oil firms to cut diesel, gasoline prices after big-time hike

AFTER imposing hefty price increases on fuel products for two consecutive weeks, oil firms in the Philippines will implement a rollback effective Tuesday.

Seaoil announced on Monday it would cut the prices of diesel by 30 centavos per liter and 40 centavos per liter, but would leave the price of kerosene unchanged, effective at 12:01 a.m.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, and Pilipinas Shell said they would also cut the price of diesel by 30 centavos per liter and gasoline by 40 centavos per liter, also effective Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell, meanwhile, said it would retain the price of kerosene this week. JORDEENE B. LAGARE