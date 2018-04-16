Oil firms to hike fuel prices following rollback

AFTER slashing prices of petroleum products last week, oil companies will raise pump prices again effective on Tuesday.

Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will raise the price of diesel by 55 centavos per liter, starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will also raise the price of gasoline by 35 centavos per liter, also effective on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 80 centavos per liter, beginning at 6 a.m. also on Tuesday. JORDEENE B. LAGARE