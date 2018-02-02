‘Oil-like’ blobs hit Japan beaches after tanker sinks

TOKYO: “Oil-like” blobs are washing up on the beaches of several southern Japanese islands, officials said on Friday, raising fears they could be from a tanker that sank in the area nearly three weeks ago. The Iranian tanker Sanchi—carrying 111,000 tons of light crude oil—went under in a ball of flames on January 14 in Japan’s economic waters in the East China Sea, sparking concerns it could lead to a massive environmental catastrophe. Japan’s government is analyzing the origin of the “oil-like” substance, and has dispatched the coast guard to help with clean-up, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said. Local officials have reported the substance washing up along a seven-kilometer (four-mile) stretch of the island of Takarajima in recent days. Officials on other southern Japanese islands also reported the substance washing up on their shores. The Sanchi caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter in early January, setting off a desperate rescue mission by authorities. The bodies of only three of its 32 crew have been found so far.

AFP