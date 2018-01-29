Oil prices to rise anew this week

MOTORISTS will be greeted with another oil price hike this week.

Flying V will jack up the prices of diesel and kerosene by 50 centavos per liter, respectively, as well as the price of kerosene by 45 centavos per liter, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil said they would raise the price of diesel by 50 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 45 centavos per liter, effective at 6:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 50 centavos per liter, also at 6:00 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE