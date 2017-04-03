Monday, April 3, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
  • hk header
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Oil prices up this week

    Oil prices up this week

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    Oil companies will increase the prices of diesel and gasoline on Tuesday, a week after implementing a price rollback.

    Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V will jack up the price of diesel and gasoline by 35 centavos effective 6 a.m. today.

    Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will also increase the price of kerosene by 30 centavos per liter.

    Other oil companies like Caltex, Unioil and Total are expected to adjust their pump prices. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply