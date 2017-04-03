Oil prices up this week

Oil companies will increase the prices of diesel and gasoline on Tuesday, a week after implementing a price rollback.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V will jack up the price of diesel and gasoline by 35 centavos effective 6 a.m. today.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will also increase the price of kerosene by 30 centavos per liter.

Other oil companies like Caltex, Unioil and Total are expected to adjust their pump prices. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA