Oil pump prices up again

Oil companies again increased their pump prices on Tuesday, the sixth adjustment for the year.

Flying V was the first to adjust its prices, raising the cost of diesel by 35 centavos per liter, gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 60 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil followed suit, hiking the price of diesel by 35 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 50 centavos per liter at 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Unioil increased the price of kerosene by 60 centavos per liter, also at 6 a.m.

Since January 1, the price of diesel has increased by P3.10 per liter, gasoline by P2.30 per liter, and kerosene by P3.20 centavos per liter.

The Department of Energy (DoE) ordered oil companies to justify the prices increases.

It also directed oil firms to unbundle prices of its petroleum products and announce adjustments on its pump prices on a weekly basis.

Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) Assistant Director Rodela Romero said oil companies should provide a detailed explanation for the price adjustment.