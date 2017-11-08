Oil spill in Oriental Mindoro affects 8 hectares of farmland–report

AN oil spill from a power plant in Oriental Mindoro affected eight hectares of farmland, according to a radio report on Wednesday, two days after the accident happened.

The report said 800 liters of bunker oil spilled from the DMCI Power Corp. in Barangay Sta. Isabel in Calapan City and spread to a nearby creek and ricefields.

The report said that the spill was controlled this Wednesday although the power firm, which supplies electricity to Oriental Mindoro, has yet to comment on the incident that started before dawn on Monday.

The accident was traced to a faulty alarm system which, when working, would have alerted plant authorities of the impending overflow, according to the report. ROSVEL DIAZ

