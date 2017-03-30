Okada Manila to hold grand fountain unveiling tonight

Dubbed “Manila’s biggest and most lavish integrated resort development,” Okada Manila unveils the world’s largest multicolored dancing water fountain tonight setting a milestone in the country’s tourism as a major landmark.

Now considered the Philippines’ most luxurious property, Okada Manila will also reveal its key amenities and facilities on March 31 such as grand hotel rooms, top-notch restaurants and retail shops.

Beautifully situated at the heart of the 44-hectare resort, Okada Manila’s The Fountain, will officially debut a spectacular dancing water fountain show in sync with music and multicolor lights. The show will be enhanced with a highly immersive projection mapping onto the glass surface of the 800m-long crystal corridor surrounding The Fountain which will create a whimsical augmented and interactive reality.

The combination of digital technology, live acrobatic and circus performances and the grand water fountain display is expected to romance the senses of anyone who would come to see the first-of-its-kind and iconic show in Manila.

On top of the fountain show, Okada Manila is bringing multi-awarded singer, songwriter and record producer Robin Thicke to join the grand celebration and perform his hit songs on The Fountain stage.

Asia’s Got Talent finalist and Filipino classical singer Gerphil Flores along with the 40-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra are also expected to wow the audience with their extraordinary and world-class performances.

And to top it all off, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will get people even more thrilled as she hosts the grand unveiling event.