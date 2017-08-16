Olay wins silver in Singapore Rapid Chess

Filipino master Edgar Reggie Olay bagged the silver medal in the 29th Singapore Rapid Chess Championships open division held at the Bukit Merah Convention Center in Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore.

Olay scored 7.5 points on seven wins, one draw and one loss in the nine-round tournament organized by the Singapore Chess Federation.

He won over Royce Ho Xing Lung of Singapore in the first round, Bakre Asghutosh of India in the second round, Singaporeans Urcan Olimpiu in the fourth round, Tin Quiqi in the fifth round and Sheng Feng Ng in the sixth round, Filipino Grandmaster Buenaventura Villamayor in the seventh round and Russian FIDE Master (FM) Andrey Terekhov in the ninth round.

So absorbed his lone defeat from Matthew Lau Ende of Singapore in the third round then split the point with International Master Tin Jingyao of Singapore in the eighth round.

Jingyao copped the title with eight points on seven wins and two draws while Villamayor wound up third with seven points on seven wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, Henry Calcday also claimed a silver medal in the 102nd Rapid Chess Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Calacday has 4.5 points and was in a three-way tie for second after six rounds along with Thai FM Poompong Wiwatanadate and Filipino Ryan Dungca.

But Calacday grabbed the No. 2 spot via superior tiebreak points leaving Wiwatanadate in third and Dungca in fourth.

Calacday defeated Nguyen Le Minh Phu of Vietnam in the first round, Chawit Asavasaetakul of Thailand in second, Chawit Mekarapiruk of Thailand in fifth and Krishi Pallab Chutia of India in sixth then agreed to a draw with Wiwatanadate.

He lost to eventual champion FM Riste Menkinoski of Macedonia. EMIL C. NOGUERA