Old bank notes can be replaced until Dec 29—BSP

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on Friday that the public has until December 29, 2017 to replace and exchange old bank notes to the New Generation Series.

“In response to numerous requests from the general public to allow the exchange and replacement of their New Design Series (NDS) banknotes, the Monetary Board established a new deadline of December 29, 2017 for this purpose,” it said.

The NDS notes of P5-, P10-, P20-, P50-, P100-, P200-, P500-, P1,000-bills will be accepted free of charge at any BSP cash department, regional offices, and branches.

“The BSP shall allow the exchange of demonitized NDS banknotes in cash to a maximum amount of P100,000 per transaction,” the BSP said.

NDS exchange for larger amounts can be allowed but payable only through checks or direct credit to a bank account. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS