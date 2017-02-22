Old Lingayen bridge collapses; 4 hurt

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Four construction workers cutting the old bridge center steel truss were injured after the unused bridge in Barangay Baay here collapsed on Tuesday. Senior Supt. Ronald Lee, police provincial director, identified the injured as Vevencio Conise, 57; Kenneth Castro, 21; Llanillo, 38, all of Bugallon in Pangasinan and Bartolome Aqui, 48, of Mangaldan town who worked at Rani Construction and Supply. Police said the bridge collapsed when the small crane truck being used by the victims fell into the river with the workers. A new bridge is being constructed nearby to replace the old one.