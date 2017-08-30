The old Taylor Swift is dead!

Or so pop star Taylor Swift declared in her lyrics as she reinvented herself once again via her latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” which came out last week.

The wait is finally over for her much anticipated single since releasing her previous album “1989” in 2014. “Look What You Made Me Do” is part of her brand new album “Reputation” (whose black-and-white look was also revealed on social media) coming out on November 10.

Co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who worked with her in “1989,” the song includes an interpolation of Right Said Fred’s tongue-in-cheek ‘90s hit “I’m Too Sexy” and very different from the usual Swift release.

She razzed her single by wiping out her social media accounts and posted snake-related teasers before revealing her new single will be out the next day. Her last music release was her collaboration with Zayn Malik – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack.

Since she gets inspirations from people (especially her controversial love life), Music Geek is wondering who was she referring to in the bad girl song. Was it for Kanye West with her mention of tilted stage? Likewise, she sings about karma.

“The world moves on another day, another drama-drama, but not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma,” she sings.

But at least this time, “Look What You Made Me Do” did not coincide with her frenemy Katy Perry’s latest music video “Swish Swish” (a song about an apparent swipe about their feud), which she released hours earlier than Swift’s.

Music aficionados remember Swift released her entire catalog on Spotify after an issue with the digital platform the day Perry came out with her latest album, “Witness,” literally eclipsing the latter.

Before the release of the album, which is expected to be full of surprises, the next to watch out is the music video as well as the tour dates which will hopefully include Manila again.

***

Speaking of announcements, another hot pop star Demi Lovato revealed the title of her upcoming album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” which will be out globally on September 29. It will also include the current hit single “Sorry Not Sorry.”

With a pop soulful flair, the album features collaborations with a number of notable songwriters and producers including Oak, Sean Douglas, John Hill, Stint and DJ Mustard to name a few. In addition, Lovato released the song “Tell Me You Love Me” which the album was named after, as an instant great track. As People Magazine stated, “Demi Lovato is back with vengeance.”

Upon release, the single instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes US charts, where it remains, and has garnered over 120 million streams globally. The hit is currently at No. 11 on the Global Spotify chart, in the Top 10 for the US, and was most added at Top 40 radio upon impact.

With nine platinum and multi-platinum singles and over six billion global single streams to her name, Lovato’s last album, “Confident,” was released in 2015.

Rolling Stone described Confident as “the album she was born to make: a brassy, sleek, dynamic pop production that lets her powerful voice soar to new emotional highs.” Her previous album, 2013’s “Demi,” hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 50 countries around the world.

Demi is one of the most influential names on social media, engaging a combined following of over 145 million.

***

Besides Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato, the latest New Music Friday Philippines on Spotify list produced good choices of music that are worthy of listening or be part of one’s playlist: “Don’t Say You Love Me” by Fifth Harmony; “Tadhana” by Regine Velasquez; “Written In The Scars” by The Script; “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” by Rod Stewart featuring Dnce; “Think Before I Talk” by Astrid S; “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” by Foo Fighters; “You Already Know” by Fergie featuring Nicki Minaj; “Wait” by JP Cooper; “Real Thing” by Stars; and “Attention” by Charlie Puth, which was recorded at Spotify Studio NYC.