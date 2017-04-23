OLD WOMAN KILLED, 4 INJURED IN LEYTE ACCIDENT

ORMOC CITY, Leyte: A 79-year-old woman was killed and four others were hurt when a pick-up truck driven by a retired US Army personnel collided with a tricycle in this city on Sunday morning. The American was identified as Matthew del Robert, 46. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. across Leyte Alcohol factory in Ipil village, some five kilometers from the city center. Tricycle passenger Sitay Villaluz, 79, died while being treated at the hospital. The injured included the tricycle driver identified as a certain Tani and three of his passengers who just attended a Mass at the village chapel. They were about to get down from the tricycle when the accident happened. The city rescue unit immediately responded to the area and bropught the victims to the nearest hospital. Police investigation showed that Del Robert and a woman companion identified only as Ritchel were on their way home from Baybay City to Bantigue, a village next to where the accident happened. Del Robert is temporarily detained at the police station. He expressed willingness to assist the victims.