Older woman to figure in AlDub relationship?

Days before Christmas, phenomenal star Maine Mendoza’s manager, Rams David of Triple A, clarified that contrary to rumors and speculations, their prized talent is not transferring to another network. She is, in fact, returning to “Eat Bulaga” today.

TAPE president Tony Tuviera had also said Mendoza asked permission for a leave of absence and he allowed her to avail of her much-needed rest. Mendoza went to the US with her family for a Christmas vacation.

In November, the Dubsmash queen wrote a lengthy letter to her and Alden Richards’ fans that she wanted “freedom to feel what I wanted to feel, be what I want to be, and do what I want to do,” wishing back the olden days “when everything was simple.”

Since she confessed that she and Richards are just friends—nothing more, nothing less—dousing dreams of their followers for their onscreen team-up to lead into a real romance, what will now happen to the loveteam that smashed records on Twitter and other social media platforms?

Psychic Gurmeet, known to have accurately predicted results of beauty pageants and politics worldwide [including the wins of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen Marquez, Miss World 2017 Manusi Chhilar of India and President Rodrigo Duterte (reading was out on May 19, 2015 for the May 9, 2016 presidential polls)]gave her predictions on the future of AlDub in 2018 [fearlessprediction.blogspot.com, December 26].

“Their relationship is seen getting more sensitive and fragile in 2018. As shared with ‘Fearless Predictions’ in February 2017, nothing is scripted, emotions are real, and more sensitive in this relationship. So, critics must handle with care as these two are very fragile!” the psychic opened.

“Now, I’m going to show you what is seen going on inside their relationship and how both of them feel and react towards each other: For Alden Richards, I see he may feel at the lowest point and sometimes may have negative feelings on his relationship with Maine Mendoza, and all seen because of a woman, who can be the reason for the two drifting apart in the future. This is a shrewd woman who does not want them to be together. If people think it is a planned publicity or media hype organized by their managers, it is not that! All is real and nothing fake is happening; it is true love going in the wrong direction,” Gurmeet said.

“Alden Richards trusts the wrong woman who is elder [sic]than him, and this woman is very strong and influential. It looks as if Alden will not listen to what Maine will have to say about her, and there can be more knots in their relationship. I also see Alden feeling stressed due to hard work and obligations which are affecting his health. Due to all these, he wants an escape from the situation, and how will he do that will be his decision. Best suggestion is to give himself some time and do some meditation to maintain a balance and understanding that he is the master of his life and nothing or no one can snatch his destiny,” the psychic lengthily foresaw, with pieces of advice on the side.

“Now about what Maine Mendoza thinks and what is seen happening behind the camera…. It’s seen that she wants his attention and time, and they had some arguments and will be having [them]again because of trust issues. She will try to be close to him in all possible ways and will be successful temporarily, but due to all what is going in his life, she is getting tired of his behaviour [especially]if it does not change in the future,” Gurmeet continued.

“Alden has to listen to her and not to the other elder woman if he wants to be with Maine Mendoza in a long-term relationship. Otherwise, once she’s gone it will be difficult to bring her back. Maine seeks committed relationship while Alden is taking the advice of others which when noticed by Maine creates more disputes and between them. These may all result in a break-up if help from heavens does not come soon,” cautioned the psychic.

“Maine Mendoza needs to be positive about Alden Richards, otherwise it is not difficult for fears or insecurity to become a reality, and Alden Richards moves to a secret love affair,” thus the prediction ended.

More showbiz predictions to follow in this space.