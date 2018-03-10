Oldest sibling as solo parent

Dear PAO,

I am wondering if I can qualify as a solo parent for my siblings, so I can avail of the leave benefits under the solo parent law. I have been raising my five younger siblings on my own. Four of them are still minors while my other sibling is unemployed. My mother died years ago, while my father succumbed to his illness early last year. My current work schedule gives me little to no time to look after my younger siblings. I have used my work’s emergency leave credits, and I really think having additional leave benefits would be of big help for our struggling family. Please advise me about the solo parent law, particularly if I am legally entitled to avail of the solo parent leave benefits. Thank you!

Republic Act (RA) 8972, also known as the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000, was passed to implement the policy of the State to promote the family as the foundation of the nation and ensure its total development (Sec. 2). It provides for specific benefits for those who will qualify as a solo parent to aid them in supporting their family.

This law defines who can be considered as a solo parent, which includes:

(9) Any other person who solely provides parental care and support to a child or children;

(10) Any family member who assumes the responsibility of head of family as a result of the death, abandonment, disappearance or prolonged absence of the parents or solo parent.

Considering that both of your parents are gone, and the fact that you are the sole provider of parental care and support to your siblings, it appears that you may qualify as a solo parent as stated in this cited provision.

Under Article V of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 8972, a qualified solo parent employee is entitled to a parental leave of not more than seven (7) working days every year. This seven-day parental leave shall be non-cumulative and in addition to other leave privileges under existing laws (Sec. 18, 21, Ibid.). Thus, the fact that you already used the emergency leave benefits granted by your office does not prohibit you from availing of the solo parent leave benefits.

Lastly, in order to avail of the solo parent leave benefits, the solo parent employee has to render at least one (1)

year of service whether continuous or broken; notify the employer of the availment of the leave within reasonable time; and present a solo parent identification card issued by the local social welfare and development office.

(Sec. 19, Id.) Comply with these requirements and you will be legally entitled to avail of the leave benefits under the Solo Parent Act.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

