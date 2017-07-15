Olivarez Cup tennis festival listup ongoing

The Olivarez Cup, an annual tennis festival featuring the leading and upcoming age-groupers and elite players, will be held Aug. 4-16 with another banner field tipped to clash for top honors in various divisions at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

Registration is ongoing for the two-week long ranking tournament culminating in the Open Championship among the country’s top players, including members of the national pool and team. Deadline for listup is on July 24. Entries can be emailed to bobbymangunay@yahoo.com. For details, call tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay, also the PPS-PEPP sports program development director, at 0915-4046464.

All the winners in the various legs of this year’s Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala age-grouper are competing in the top-ranking tournament, ensuring a spirited chase for the 10-unisex and boys’ and girls’ 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under singles titles and the doubles in 10-U, 14- and 18-U sides.

“This is going to be exciting with all the winners of the previous PPS-PEPP legs competin and are raring to prove their worth against each other,” said Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who helped put up the event along with Rep. Eric Olivarez and Dr. Pablo Olivarez as part of the family’s long-time commitment to develop the sport and help in the country’s talent-search.

The age-grouper is set Aug. 4-9 while the InterSchool non-ranking tournament for men’s and women’s featuring the singles and doubles competitions will be played from Aug. 10-15.

The centerpiece Open, to be led by defending champions Johnny Arcilla and Khim Iglupas, will be held Aug. 10-16 with the qualifying rounds slated Aug. 8-10.

Palawan Pawnshop, the long-time backer of Philippine tennis, is throwing its all out support to the event again with Slazenger as the official ball.

“It is our desire to help and further help develop the sport and produce world-class players because we believe Filipino netters can be at par with the world’s best,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/COO Bobby Castro.