Olivarez dominates Don Bosco in NCRUCLAA

Olivarez College walloped Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 95-58, to keep the solo second spot in the 2017 National Capital Regional Universities Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA)on Thursday at the PATTS Gymnasium.

John Albert Rabe led the Sea Lions with 16 points and four rebounds to improve their record to 5-1.

Richmon Sunga added 15 markers and six boards while Jayboy Solis locked in 13 points and seven rebounds for Olivarez.

The Paranaque-based squad easily dismantled the lowly Greywolves by scoring the first 22 points, 13 came from Rabe, to limit the Greywolves to a single digit production, 29-5, at the end of the first period.

Solis set the pace for the Sea Lions as he unloaded 11 markers to stretch their advantage to as high as 44 points in the third canto, 78-34, with 1:39 to play.

DBTC never recovered from that onslaught as the Greywolves absorbed their sixth straight defeat.

Carl John Carandang finished with 20 points and seven boards while Ramilo also added 20 markers for DBTC.

In the second game, PATTS College of Aeronautics downed Rizal Technological University, 76-72, to share the third spot with their victims with 4-2 slate apiece.

John Paul Manansala (23 points and 13 rebounds) and Jayson Orada (15 and 10) registered double-double performances for the Sea Horses.

Cyrus Tabi contributed 21 markers followed by Kerr Hastley Bangeles 16 points for the RTU Blue Thunder.