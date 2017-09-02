Olives tops Drive to Change Lives Golf Tournament Class A division

Marco Olives carded a par-69 to rule the Drive to Change Lives Golf Tournament last August 11 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Olives scored an even-par on 11 holes and birdied three times to win the Class A division crown.

Mike Dumangeng finished second with a net of 70, spiked by three birdies.

In the Class B division, Anton Laborte tallied 70 highlighted by two birdies to win the trophy. Seong Sik Kim finished second with 72 points.

Generoso Mamaril, meanwhile, took the top plum in the Class C division with 71 points followed by Zaldy Legaspi with 75.

Rosalie Heo bagged the ladies crown with 71 net score, including two birdies and six even-pars. Cielo Fregil also finished with 71 but lost in the countback to finish second.

Proceeds of the event go to the students of Mariano Marcos Memorial High School in Manila, where various educational tools including laptops, speakers, and 13 pieces of 32” flat inch televisions will be donated.

The JCI Manila in cooperation with Project Linaw EDM Program organized the charitable tournament.