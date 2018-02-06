Olivia Lamasan takes on executive post

ABS-CBN Corporation has named multi-awarded filmmaker Olivia Lamasan as new managing director of ABS-CBN Films Productions Inc. or Star Cinema, following the retirement of Malou Santos as chief operating officer (COO) of Star Creatives.

Lamasan previously headed Star Cinema’s creative department before the appointment. Respectfully and lovingly nicknamed “Inang” by some of the country’s most revered actors, she is behind such remarkable Filipino films as “Madrasta,” “Milan,” “Got to Believe,” “In The Name of Love,” “The Mistress,” “Starting Over Again,” and most recently, “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

Santos, meanwhile, will now serve as an executive adviser to Star Cinema, as well as focus on foreign film acquisitions and regional co-productions. She will also oversee Citymall cinema operations under Cinescreen, Inc.

As the former COO of Star Creatives, Santos led the teams behind Asia’s longest-running drama anthology “Remembering,” and other world-class television dramas that include “The Promise,” “Princess and I,” “Forevermore,” “The Legal Wife,” “Dolce Amore,” “She Wolf,” “Imortal,” and “La Luna Sangre.”

In a statement sent to The Manila Times, Head of Corporate Communications Kane Errol Ochoa said, “With these appointments, ABS-CBN hopes to continue to provide Filipinos all over the world with the best content on different media platforms as the company continues to transition into an agile digital company.”