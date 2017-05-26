OLIVIA’S MIX FOR SUCCESS

■ Go into a business that interests you and you are willing to learn about. You can’t grow a business without knowing the business.



■ Nowadays, you can pick up a lot of information off the Web. But when you are looking at specific targets or strategies, seek the help of a consultant.

■ Don’t be in business for the short haul, it’s got to be for the long haul.

■ If you want to grow the company, learn from your customers and suppliers about their best practices and apply what you can in your own workplace.

■ Survival is the strongest instinct. No matter what age, if you have to survive, you will do whatever it take to do so. I’ve learned that God doesn’t give you what you can’t handle, and that’s something I always keep in mind in times of crisis.