Olongapo bans use of plastics, styrofoam

OLONGAPO CITY: To protect the environment and prevent the disastrous floods experienced in the past years, the city government here has banned the use and sale of plastic bags and styrofoam packaging products starting this month. Mayor Rolen Paulino said the local government is imposing a total ban on plastics because these packaging products are among the top solid wastes collected that clogs waterways and drainage. City Ordinance No. 11 series of 2015 titled “An Ordinance Prohibiting the Use of Plastic Bags on Dry Goods and Regulating its Utilization on Wet Goods and Prohibiting the Use of Styrofoam in All Commercial Establishments within the City of Olongapo and Prescribing Penalties Thereof,” imposes a fine of P1,000 for the first offense; P2,000 for the second offense and P5,000 plus cancellation of the business permits for one year on business establishments found violating the ordinance.