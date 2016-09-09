Olongapo court sentences 6 men to life for trading shabu

OLONGAPO CITY: The regional trial court (RTC) here sentenced to life imprisonment six men who were arrested in the 2013 P2 billion shabu bust.

Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 75 presiding judge Raymond C. Viray on Friday handed down the decision in two criminal cases filed by the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti Illegal Drug Task Force after finding them guilty of violating sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The court found Albert Sijuela Chin, alias Robert Chin, and Romeo Soriano Manalo who were implicated in the two cases, guilty of transporting approximately 1,001.9 grams but were acquitted for possession of 432.234 kilograms of Methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) with street value estimated at P2 billion.

Both were meted life imprisonment and slapped with P1 million fine.

The other accused – Joselito Sanchez Esqueta, Coronel Villar Disierto, Emmanuel Erwin Lualhati Tobias, and Dennis Dormido Domingo – were found guilty for possession of 432.234 kilograms of shabu and also sentenced to life in jail with P1 million penalty.

The group’s illegal drug operation was busted on August 11, 2013 in a house in Santa Monica Subdivision in Subic, Zambales in a raid carried out by the police and narcotics agents.

The four were arrested while trying to load the drug for shipment into a van while the two others who tried to escape were caught after a car chase in Floridablance in Pampanga.