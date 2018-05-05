Olongapo mayor to shut down resorts polluting environment

SUBIC, Zambales: Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino has warned owners and representatives of beach resorts and waterfront establishments here to adopt measures to clean up their surroundings, including putting up waste treatment facilities and upgrade their properties based on the Department of Tourism (DOT) standards or face closure. Addressing a gathering of businessmen invited by the city’s tourism and engineering departments, Paulino said they are with the national government’s tough stance against environmental pollution in tourism destination areas in the country. He said those based in Olongapo, especially in the Barretto area where beachside business establishments are located, must now address their sewerage and septage facilities, among other concerns to prevent contributing to environmental pollution in the city and Subic Bay. The city government also informed resort owners the plan to put up a waste drainage along Barretto in identified areas, as well as a Sewage Treatment Plant. Paulino also warned tourism–oriented establishments that the city government will only issue or renew business permits of establishments that comply with Department of Environment and Natural Resources and DOT requirements.