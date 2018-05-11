Olongapo POLICE nab money remittance center robbery suspect

OLONGAPO CITY: Olongapo police arrested one of the most wanted criminals in Luzon who was involved in robberies, victimizing money remittance centers in Bulacan, Cavite, La Union-Pangasinan, Olongapo City and Makati City, Metro Manila. June Ceasar Lim Sabangan, 27, was arrested near a lighthouse in Barangay Kalaklan, this city. Police said Sabangan was implicated in cases of rape and violence against women and has been in hiding since 2016. A native of Pagwadaan, Barangay Madamba, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, and currently residing at Clark Field, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, he was arrested on a tipoff from a concerned citizen. During interrogation, Sabangan disclosed his real identity. He is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 3, Olongapo City Police.
Olongapo POLICE nab money remittance center robbery suspect0
Share.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.