Olongapo POLICE nab money remittance center robbery suspect

OLONGAPO CITY: Olongapo police arrested one of the most wanted criminals in Luzon who was involved in robberies, victimizing money remittance centers in Bulacan, Cavite, La Union-Pangasinan, Olongapo City and Makati City, Metro Manila. June Ceasar Lim Sabangan, 27, was arrested near a lighthouse in Barangay Kalaklan, this city. Police said Sabangan was implicated in cases of rape and violence against women and has been in hiding since 2016. A native of Pagwadaan, Barangay Madamba, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, and currently residing at Clark Field, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, he was arrested on a tipoff from a concerned citizen. During interrogation, Sabangan disclosed his real identity. He is currently detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 3, Olongapo City Police.