Olongapo police undergo surprise drug test

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales: About 420 commissioned and non-commissioned officers of the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) underwent a surprise mandatory drug testing on Tuesday to check if there are members of the city’s police force who will test positive for the use of illegal drugs. Police Senior Supt. Melchor Baliuag Cabalza 3rd, newly-assigned city director, said the objective of the drug testing was to show the public that members of the police force are also making an effort to ensure that their ranks are free of drug users. Cabalza admitted the order also came from the new regional director of the Central Luzon Philippine National Police, Chief Supt. Amador Varela Corpus, who wants police officers and men transferring to new assignments in the region to undergo drug testing. Cabalza said one policeman failed the drug test the first time it was conducted and he has since been transferred to another assignment in Mindanao. An officer of the Scene of the Crime Laboratory conducting the drug tests said it may take a few days to get all the results as the samples would have to be taken first to Camp Crame–PNP headquarters in Quezon City– and if anyone tests positive, a confirmatory test will be conducted.