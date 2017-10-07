Olongapo policemen tested negative for drugs

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales: About 420 commissioned and non-commissioned officers of Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) who underwent a mandatory drug testing were tested negative for drugs, according to the newly-assigned city director here. Senior Supt. Melchor Baliuag Cabalza 3rd, said the unannounced drug test was conducted to show the public that the police are also making an effort to ensure that their ranks are free of drug users. He said one policeman failed the drug test during the first drug test and was transferred to another assignment in Mindanao.

