Olongapo, Subic suffer from water shortage

OLONGAPO CITY: The shortage of water supply currently experienced by residents of this city as well as the neighboring Subic Bay Freeport will continue to will last until the onset of the rainy season, an official of Subicwater, the utility firm supplying water to both areas, told The Manila Times on Monday.

Hernan Habacon, Subicwater corporate communications head, said the amount of rainfall last year was the worst in history and they anticipated that there will be a water shortage this year.

He said the water utility firm prepared two deepwells at the Naval Magazine area in anticipation of this shortage but this was not enough to supply the two areas.

“We have a bigger population in both Olongapo and Subic Freeport now and with the lowest amount of rainfall we got last year, water shortage is unavoidable,” Habacon said.

According to him, Subicwater proposed the Morong Bulk Water Supply Project to the city government and if approved by next year, it will be ready to supply even the far-flung villages of Barretto, Old Cabalan and New Cabalan.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority officials on the other hand, called on consumers to conserve water in the face of the on-going water crisis.

Water supply at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone is now on Condition One, meaning, water shortage will be experienced in some areas.

In Olongapo some residents in the villages are already complaining of the lack of water supply.