Olympian Hidilyn goes back to school

Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz will return to school while training for two major international competitions this year.

The 25-year old weightlifter from Zamboanga City is now enrolled as a Business Management student at the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.

Diaz last attended the University of Zamboanga in 2010 before she became a full time athlete.

“I miss attending school and I really want to graduate in college,” said Diaz in an interview on Wednesday.

Diaz said she would attend class only twice a week to have more time for her weightlifting training.

Diaz earlier lamented the exclusion of women’s weightlifting in the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.

However, Diaz is keeping her eyes on the Asian Indoor Games and the World Championships this year.

“I will keep my focus on the Asian Indoors and World Championship but if they will allow us to compete, then I will because we are after the medals we can win for our country,” she said.

