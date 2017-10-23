Olympic-size ice skating rink invites family bonding

Sweeping in time for the cool breeze of the ber months, SM Skating opens an all-new Oympic-size ice rink at the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City. Located at the main mall’s recently-opened third level. The 1,800-square meter rink is the perfect venue to cool down with the family and kids or learn the country’s only range of ice sports.

Advertisements

It boasts a standard size Olympic rink, big enough to fit 300 people at a time. Catering sports such as figure skating, speed skating, and ice hockey. The rink is also equipped with complete facilities such as digital scoreboard, player’s boxes, scorekeeper and penalty boxes as well as two locker rooms, each with a hot and cold shower.

A multi-purpose room serves as a venue for sports training, meetings, and other social functions while a clinic provides immediate first aid assistance for any minor sports-related injuries.

Families, friends and bleacher fans can conveniently watch practices, training exhibitions, shows, games and tournaments at the 200-seater stands located around the rink. Those wanting to take a quick bite can easily head to the Snack Time booth for hotdogs, burgers, nachos, popcorn, coffee cakes, pastries and ice-cold beverages and relax at the rink’s spacious lobby and lounge area.

“Mr. Henry Sy Sr., as an early fan of figure skating, had the vision to develop fully-equipped ice rinks for sports and leisure activities, in a time when tropical countries had not excelled yet in winter sports,” remembered Herman Medina-Cue, COO of SM Lifestyle Entertainment Inc., told members of the press during its launch.

“September 1992 saw the launch of SM’s first rink in Megamall, ushering the progression of ice sports in the Philippines. Fast-forward today, the Philippines is known to breed winning ice athletes, with our home-grown skaters proudly conquering top medals at the recently-concluded SEA Games, aside from besting other well-known competitions around the world,” he mentioned.

According to Cue, it is the best place that offers best facilities for Filipino ice athletes to train in, and a setting that can host global tournaments and other world-renowned events.

“The unveiling of this new facility is both a step forward in our commitment to help grow winter-based sports and our way of inviting more families to step inside the rink and create a fun, memorable experience together,” he ended.