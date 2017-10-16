Olympic skier, Jaguar break ice-cool Guinness World Records title

After a couple of practice attempts, it was immediately clear that Graham Bell and the Jaguar XF Sportbrake were more than up to the challenge of the record attempt and Graham went on to smash the target set by Guinness World Records by over 76 kph (47mph), achieving an average top speed of 189.07 kph (117 mph) at Jaguar Land Rover’s Arctic Revi Test Centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

To break the Guinness World Records title, Bell had to achieve an average speed of over 112.65 kph on his skis, towed by the XF Sportbrake. But with temperatures of –28 degrees Centigrade, the challenge put Bell’s physical limits and the performance of the premium estate to the test.

“I’m really proud to have achieved this Guinness World Records title, but it was a real team effort with the engineers at Jaguar supporting me every step of the way. The XF Sportbrake stayed perfectly composed throughout and gave me the confidence to not only beat the target but smash it by a great margin,” Bell said, a former British Olympic skier.

The XF Sportbrake was the perfect vehicle to help break the record, showcasing its all-surface performance throughout. Its instinctive all-wheel drive offers confidence in all weathers and the Adaptive Surface Response (AdSR) and All Surface Progress Control systems help drivers control the car in low-grip conditions. With a 3.0-liter 380-PS supercharged V6 petrol engine that sprints to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.3 seconds, the XF Sportbrake comfortably hit the top speeds Bell needed to break the record.

“The XF Sportbrake builds on the success of the saloon and has all of the advanced all-wheel drive (AWD) technologies and aluminium-intensive architecture that have made the XF a multi-award winner. Superb handling, plentiful traction and great high speed stability made it the perfect choice for this record attempt,” said Nick Collins, Jaguar XF vehicle line director.

An array of advanced chassis technologies ensures the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake is an engaging choice in its class. With its core dynamic architecture proven in the XF saloon, the addition of adaptive technologies and intelligent functions ensure its exceptional practicality is matched only by its sports car-inspired dynamics and trademark Jaguar composure. Also, in keeping with the premium lifestyle estate’s flexible design, Jaguar offers a choice of accessories such as ski and snowboard holders (four pairs of skis or two boards) – perfect for those adventurous trips.

The Revi Test Centre is home to Jaguar Land Rover’s extreme cold climate test centre and the Jaguar Experience Ice Academy. The academy is the perfect place to get the exhilarating thrill of ice driving from behind the wheel of the latest Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. Under the guidance of expert instructors, participants driving skills will be taken to a whole new level.