Ombudsman affirms CamSur mayor dismissal

BAAO, Camarines Sur: The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion for reconsideration Mayor Melquiades Gaite filed on its resolution dismissing him from the service on a graft case saying the official failed to present new evidence to prove his innocence.

The Ombudsman said that it can only entertain such motions on the “basis of a newly discovered evidence which materially affects [its]order, directive or decision, or, [that]grave errors of facts or laws or serious irregularities have been committed prejudicial to the interest of the movant.”

It added that the resolution passed by the Sangguniang Bayan of Baao expressing support for him could not be considered as newly discovered evidence which materially affects its earlier decision.

Gaite’s dismissal stemmed from a complaint filed by Councilor Dante Bismonte alleging that the chief executive acted beyond his authority when he entered into a contract of lease with Lamvert Consolidated Complex Inc. (LCC) covering a 1,704.4–square meter area of the town’s public market for 25 years. The town’s Revised Market Code, however, pegs the period of lease to only five years.