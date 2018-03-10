Ombudsman charges ex-Misamis Oriental mayor with graft

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to charge former Mayor Grace Jardin of Jasaan, Misamis Oriental and her husband Redentor Jardin, former municipal administrator, with anti-graft case before the Sandiganbayan for allegedly using P1.5-million fund to develop the agricultural land they own. In a statement issued on Friday, the Ombudsman said that the municipal council in 2015 issued Resolutions authorizing Jardin to enter into memoranda of agreements (MOAs) for the implementation of the Agri Demo Farm in Barangay San Isidro and the Eco-Tourism Park in Barangay Corrales. “Upon closer scrutiny of the MOAs, it was discovered that respondents were able to utilize P1,500,000 in government funds to develop their once barren agricultural land,” the Ombudsman alleged. The Ombudsman alleged in its resolution that “respondent-spouses were [then-]public officers who had direct financial interest in the contract. Under the MOAs, their property would be developed by the municipality at its own expense, while the management of the park in Barangay Corrales would be subsequently turned over to them upon refund of the municipality’s investments.”