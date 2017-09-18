Ombudsman conducts fact-finding probe on Bautista’s ill-gotten wealth

THE Office of the Ombudsman is conducting a fact-finding investigation into Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista’s alleged ill-gotten wealth, according to a source on Monday.

Lawyer Lorna Kapunan who is representing Bautista’s estranged wife, Patricia, confirmed this.

“We informed them there is already an investigation being conducted by the NBI and therefore we don’t want to preempt whatever the results will be in the next two weeks.”

Patricia claimed that her husband amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

“She was subpoenaed by the OMB in line with its fact finding investigation and out of respect to the OMB, we brought our client,” said Kapunan in a text message.

Kapunan added: “We informed them there is already an investigation being conducted by the NBI and therefore we don’t want to preempt whatever the results will be.”

NBI is the National Bureau of Investigation.