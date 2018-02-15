Ombudsman dismisses plunder complaint against Duterte 

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales has dismissed the plunder complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement on Thursday, Morales said her office terminated the investigation as the Anti Money Laundering Council (AMLC) refused to give documents pertinent to the inquiry.

The Ombudsman’s investigation stemmed from the P2.4 billion plunder complaint filed by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th against then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte on May 5, 2016 — four days before Duterte won the presidential elections.

“The Office of the Ombudsman confirms that the fact-finding or field investigation on the complaints filed against the President was closed and terminated on November 29, 2017 after the AMLC declined to provide a report or confirmation on the requested vital data,” the Ombudsman said.

“By rule, a closed and terminated field investigation is without prejudice to the refiling of a complaint with new or additional evidence,” she added.

The Ombudsman issued the statement three days after Solicitor General Jose Calida announced that he received a letter from Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang confirming that the inquiry on the President’s wealth has been terminated.

The Ombudsman, however, maintained that the results of her office’s investigation would not be made public as per the rules.

“Fact-finding investigations are generally confidential in nature. The Office is not obliged to inform the subject of the fact-finding investigation about its outcome,” the Ombudsman said.

Ombudsman Morales, whose nephew and lawyer Manases Carpio is married to Davao City Mayor and Duterte’s daughter, Sara, has inhibited herself from investigating the case on the alleged hidden wealth of the President and his family. LLANESCA T. PANTI