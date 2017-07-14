OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales said that President Rodrigo Duterte “goading” people to kill drug users was “unacceptable” to her.

Morales, aunt-in-law of the President’s daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, disclosed this in an interview with Japan’s NHK World which aired on Thursday night.

“He’s goading people to kill people. There’s a problem. His communications people say ‘that’s hyperbole.’ You know, they try to rationalize whatever he says so whether or not the police or whoever he addresses these words believe him. That’s a different story. The directive to kill people under any situation irrespective of how — in respective of the context to me, that’s not acceptable,” she said.

In the same interview, Morales said that “[i]n our case, there have been some complaints, which have a bearing with extrajudicial killings, which have a bearing on drugs, especially the complaints against the detained senator. So we try to consolidate all these complaints and conduct fact-finding investigation.”

The “detained senator” Morales was referring to was Leila de Lima. She is currently at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center on drug charges.

Edgar Matobato filed a complaint last December at the Office of the Ombudsman against Duterte, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald de la Rosa and several others in connection with alleged killings by the “Davao Death Squad (DDS)”.

Matobato claimed the DDS was headed by Duterte himself when he was mayor of Davao City.

Matobato, who confessed to being a former member of the DDS, accused the respondents of murder, kidnapping, murder with kidnapping as well as violation of the Anti-Torture Act and Republic Act 9851, which covers crimes against humanity.

Also named in Matobato’s case were Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte; retired Police Senior Supt. Dionisio Abude; then-Police Senior Superintendents Rey Capote and Tony Rivera; then-Col. Isidero Florivel, and then-Police Chief Inspectors Jacy Francia, Fulgencio Pavo, and Ronald Lao.

Then-senior police officers Arthur Lascañas, Sanson Buenaventura, Bienvenido Laud, Jim Tan, Reynante Medina, Bienvenido Furog, Vivencio Jumawan, Rizalino Aquino, Enrique Delos Reyes Ayao, Donito Ubales, Jun Laresma, and Jun Bisnar, and; retired police officer Arnold Dechavez were also included as well as Ludy Pagidupon, Jojo Bosa, Romel Capitana, Intsik Tan, and Boboy Maldito.

Efren Morillo, the lone survivor in a police anti-illegal drug operation last August in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City, filed a frustrated murder complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against several individuals in connection with the incident.

Named respondents were then-Police Senior Inspector Emil Garcia, then-Police Officer 3 Allan Formilleza, and then-Police Officers 1 James Aggarao and Melchor Navisaga who who were previously detailed with the Quezon City Police District Station 6.

Also included were Lea Barcelona, Lorie Barcelona, Mary Joy Ralo, Richard Riñon and a man known only by his alias “Manok,” who, according to Morillo, were police informants.

Lydia Gabo, the mother of one of the four individuals who died in the anti-illegal drug operation later joined Morillo in his compla