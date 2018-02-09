Ombudsman files graft case against Davao del Norte lawmaker

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Davao del Norte second district Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. for allegedly having financial interests in the renewed agreement between the Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in 2003.

In an 11-page resolution, the Ombudsman found “that the complaint offered sufficient evidence showing that respondent probably committed a violation of Section 3(h) of” Republic Act (RA) 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

This prompted Floirendo to ask the Ombudsman to reconsider its ruling and to reopen the case, but the office denied his plea in an Order approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on January 15.

The matter stemmed from the complaint filed in March by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez against Floirendo over the renewed agreement for the lease of land located in the Davao Penal Colony.

In its resolution, the Ombudsman said that there was no dispute that he was a congressional representative when the 2003 agreement between Tadeco and BuCor was entered into.

“He also had a direct and indirect financial interest in said contract, owning at the time 75,000 shares of Tadeco worth P7,500,000. It is also worth noting that most of the stocks of Tadeco are owned by, or through ANFLOCOR under the control of, respondent and his family,” the Ombudsman alleged.

ANFLOCOR is the Anflo Management and Investment Corporation. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO